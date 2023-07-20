PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– An early morning wreck on Thursday left one driver with minor injuries.

Peoria Police Public Relations Officer Semone Roth confirms that a blue Chevy Equinox flipped on its top at approximately 7:23 a.m. near Jefferson Avenue and Kumpf Boulevard.

The driver was able to pull themselves from the car before being transported to a local hospital.

Both vehicles involved in the wreck were towed.

The cause of the crash is unknown as of 11:19 a.m.

