PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– An early morning wreck on Thursday left one driver with minor injuries.
Peoria Police Public Relations Officer Semone Roth confirms that a blue Chevy Equinox flipped on its top at approximately 7:23 a.m. near Jefferson Avenue and Kumpf Boulevard.
The driver was able to pull themselves from the car before being transported to a local hospital.
Both vehicles involved in the wreck were towed.
The cause of the crash is unknown as of 11:19 a.m.
THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE