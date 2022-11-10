PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of two duplex units will be looking at over $200,000 of damage after a fire broke out Thursday morning.

Peoria firefighters responded to 817 West Country Meadows Lane around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to find the back of the house engulfed in flames. Crews were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes, but not before it caused over $200,000 of external and internal damages.

One person was inside the home when the fire occurred. They are being assessed by emergency responders and they are expected to be released.

Only one of the two units inside the duplex was damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.