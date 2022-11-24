Photo from the fire in the 1600 block of W. Lincoln Ave.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire near Bigelow Street and Richmond Avenue at approximately 11:22 a.m. Thursday.

According to a Peoria fire press release, when crews first arrived on the scene, they reported a fire with smoke and flames on the second story of the home.

All human occupants of the house were out upon the arrival of fire crews, but multiple pets including cats, mice and fish were still in the house.

Fire crews worked aggressively to extinguish the fire, while pets were located and moved to a safe area of the home. The fire was under control by 11:49 a.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.

A fire investigator determined the cause of the fire to be electrical. The fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damages.

Peoria police, AMT, Ameren Electric and Ameren Gas also responded to this incident.