PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city’s Boss Brunch returned for its second annual networking event at the Carver Community Center Saturday.

The event serves as a networking opportunity for business owners and entrepreneurs alike. More than 15 vendors brought the boss vibes with items such as jewelry, snacks clothes and more.

Organizers said they wanted to end Black history month with a bang and decided to add a twist to this year’s function.

After being an all women’s event last year, organizers decided to mix it up this year by making it co-ed.

“A lot of the entrepreneurs in Peoria don’t know each other so its always good to network with each other and I thought it would be a good idea it network in this setting,” said organizer of Boss Brunch, Mary Moore.