Peoria episode of ‘It’s How You Get There’ premieres on the History Channel

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria was featured on the History Channel show “It’s How You Get There” at 7 a.m. Sunday.

IHYGT is a show where hosts Sam Nehme, Julian Taylor, and Jenn Barlow explore the country experiencing different modes of transportation.

The episode was recorded in June.

During the episode, Nehme and Taylor drive several vehicles, including cars from Bob Lindsay Acura and Caterpillar trucks. They even take a ride on the Spirit of Peoria.

This was the fifth episode of season three of IHYGT. More information on the show is available on their website.

