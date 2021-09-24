Peoria Esports Complex has its grand opening Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Competitive online gaming makes a comeback in Peoria Friday with the return of the city’s only venue for Esports.

Peoria Esports Complex at the Landmark Recreation Center had its ribbon cutting and grand opening Friday afternoon. The building’s original Esports Center shut down due to COVID-19 in 2020.

Alex Elger, the new owner, said the site has 42 consoles, including Xbox, PlayStation, and PC games. He said they are set to have tournaments over the weekend.

He said many Peoria schools do not have Esports facilities, so the complex will be their home court.

“We saw a need in the community where Central Illinois especially Peoria wanted a place to play, needed a place to play, very much enjoyed playing here in 2019, so we wanted to make sure with the IHSA approving esports as a state sport and a school sport this fall that we gave them an opportunity and a place to be able to play at,” Elger said.

He said they will be making a Central Illinois league and hosting tournaments for some mid-Illini conferences.

They are open 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekends