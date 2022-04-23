PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –High schoolers from across Central Illinois tested their video gaming skills at the IHSA Esports tournament in Peoria, Saturday, April 23.

The competition was held at Landmark’s Peoria Esports Complex. The tournament is a first for IHSA Esports.

Around 100 kids from 17 teams competed in the Peoria Sectional games. There were eight sectional games across the state.

The games challenged players to compete for solo or in teams in Rocket League, NBA2K, and Super Smash Bros.

Alex Elger, one of the Peoria ESport Complex co-owners, said it’s exciting to be hosting competitions for what he says he thinks is one of the most accessible sports.

“Esports is the most broad, where you don’t have to have the athletic ability to play in an Esport,” Elger said. “So anyone can play, anyone can participate, and having a facility like this that allows everyone to come in one place and play in-person just takes it to that real sports level and gives you kind of that next level experience.”

The top two teams or players will move on to the state finals at Bloomington High School on Saturday, April 30.