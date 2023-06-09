PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Within the Peoria community there is a kid-friendly establishment that employees describe as safe, fun, and air-conditioned, but many people may not be aware that it exists.

The Peoria eSports Complex is located at Landmark Plaza on North Dries Lane. The manager said the facility may be one of the answers to the youth’s summertime boredom.

Inside the renovated movie theatres is a friendly atmosphere, office chairs with built-in massagers, and of course, dozens of gaming stations with the latest hardware and software.

Kevin Kosmider is the manager of the Peoria eSports Complex and said the business is still trying to bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Before the pandemic, there was a large group of people in here,” Kosmider said. “I think it’s just trying to get the word back out there that we are open for business.”

Kosmider said he wants the Complex to play a positive role in the community and he is always elated to see kids come in, play a few games, and socialize with each other.

“I come from a very small town, and seeing how Peoria is growing every day and seeing the crime rate go up, I don’t want to see kids on the streets,” Kosmider continued. “I would rather them be here, in a safe environment, and doing something that they love to do.”

Kosmider said unlike many other kid-friendly establishments, the eSports Complex will not break the bank. He said five dollars will get you an hour of unlimited games to play.

“For five bucks, they can come in here for an hour and just game with a couple of friends or maybe make some new ones,” Kosmider said.

The Peoria eSports Complex also hosts gaming tournaments, private gatherings and is active on Facebook and Twitter.