PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Central Illinois residents will have a chance to receive free dental services from Peoria Family Dental Care.

A Peoria Family Dental news release states that the event is part of Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to helping the growing number of Americans without dental insurance.

The event will be held on Nov. 10 at 7310 N. Villa Lake Dr. Ste. B.

Dr. Bela Joshi of Peoria Family Dental Care believes this is a good way to see the dentist for those who can’t make the visit financially.

“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Dr. Joshi. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”

She continued, “Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health. Through this event, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”

Free cleanings and extractions will be provided to patients between 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. More information can be found here.