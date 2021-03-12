Peoria family displaced after house engulfed in flames

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A charred structure is what remains after a early morning house fire in Peoria on Friday.



Firefighters were called to the area of W. Antoinette St. and S. Ligonier St. around 4:30 a.m. for a house fire with smoke coming from the building. When crews arrived on scene, the residence was fully engulfed in flames.

Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman said first responders were able to contain the fire to the residence. The first floor of the home collapsed, and crews will remain on scene for several hours wetting down hotspots.

Smoke continued to rise from the home hours after the initial call.



Kuhlman said the home is a complete loss. Damages from the fire are estimated to be $85,000.



The occupants of the home made it out with no injuries. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.