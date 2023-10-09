PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The “Brookview Bones” are making quite the name for themselves in Central Illinois after becoming a local social media sensation.

The lovable skeletons frequently post what shenanigans they’re up to on their Facebook page. For their agent and coordinator Tessa Hamilton, its a fun thing for her family and the local area to enjoy for the fall season.

“This project started back in September, when I wanted that big guy right there. While we waited for him to come back into stock I picked up a few others. And our count is currently at 53 in the Boney family,” said Hamilton.

The skeletons quickly started gathering traffic online and on-foot. Hamilton is thrilled to see the the joy it brings to the Peoria area.

Hamilton delved into the local impact the display is having. “The pre-school bus that drives by at noon every school day stops and lets the little kids look outside. So we put up a sign for them, just kind of getting the kids excited. And it’s just been a lot of fun seeing them smile.”

The Brookview Bones have even begun getting out-of-state attention.

“We’ve had people that now drive by everyday and take pictures. One of the ladies is older, and she FaceTimes her granddaughter from here everyday so she can show them what the skeletons are doing now because she’s out of state,” said Hamilton.

Anyone brave enough to behold the Brookview Bones is encouraged to stop out and say hello on E. Fairview Street in Peoria. Pictures are encouraged but the skeletons ask that you don’t touch them.

The Brookview Bones will also be at Saturday Night Lights Trunk or Treat in Washington on Oct. 21.