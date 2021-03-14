Peoria family looking to reunite with missing puppy

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria family is asking for help locating their puppy that disappeared from their yard at West Meadows Place Saturday, March 13.

Jaeden Perez said her stepdaughter let Bella, a female Pitbull Mastiff, out in their yard on her leash for less than 2 minutes. When she went to check on the puppy, the leash was still there, but Bella was gone.

The family believes the puppy could have been stolen, and Perez said neighbors have had dogs stolen from their yards too.

Perez said that anyone with information can contact them at 309-323-7028.