Peoria family mourns, remembers 10-year-old Troy Erving at vigil

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Loved ones of Troy Erving, 10, came together to say their goodbyes and mourn his loss Tuesday night.

Family and friends held a vigil to remember the young Peorian four days after he died from injuries he sustained from a hit-and-run crash last Tuesday night. The vigil took place on North East Glen Oak Avenue, the same spot as the crash.

Those who knew Erving best sailed off Purple, Black, and Silver balloons into a dimming Tuesday night sky in his honor.

His parents fought back tears as they described the devastating loss of their son.

“I’m just hurt,” Ariel Ivory, Erving’s mother, said.

“It’s unbearable,” Troy Erving, Erving’s father, said.

His parents said their fifth-grader was a “Daddy’s Child” who loved playing sports. They said they want the world to remember him for the joy he brought everyone he met.

“He was a loving, giving boy, very energetic,” Ivory said. “I promise as soon as he steps in the room, they fall straight in love with him.”

Family members said Erving was riding his bike, on his way home, last Tuesday when a car hit him and sped off around 7:13 p.m.

They said he fought for his life for two days in the hospital before doctors officially declared him brain-dead Friday morning. His mother said she’s grateful for the short life her son was able to live, and now the family wants justice against the person responsible.

“He could still be right here enjoying family and love, but by your mistakes, he’s been taken away from us,” Ivory said. “So it’s not fair. She should get anything deserved to her.”

Ivory is referring to Karrie L. Brunswig, 43, who is now sitting in the Peoria County Jail with a $1 million bond. Brunswig’s priors show a history of traffic violations including previous DUIs, speeding, driving with a revoked license, and disregarding stop sign citations.

Her new charges include leaving the scene of an accident with injury/death, failing to give aid or information, failing to report an accident, having a revoked driver’s license, failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, having no insurance, and having an expired registration plate.

Evering’s parents said their version of justice would include Brunswig getting the maximum penalty possible. They said they want the community to keep them in prayer and to show support for their family during Brunswig’s future court appearance.

Family members have also created a GoFundMe to help offset costs to lay Erving to rest.