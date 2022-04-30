PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria-famous Lou’s Drive-In is open again for the warm weather season.

The outdoor, drive-in restaurant on Knoxville Avenue is celebrating 70 years of food service, first opening in 1952.

Lou’s is known for its chili cheese dogs, fresh popcorn, and in-house-made root beer.

Natalie Vonachen, a manager, said it is a Peoria staple that brings people together year after year.

“I think it’s just a great place for traditions and a great place for families to come and just be together and enjoy the nice weather, hopefully,” Vonachen said. “But, I think it’s all about traditions, and it’s all about memories, and I think that’s why it’s just a staple in Peoria.”

Lou’s is open Tuesday through Sunday. Find their full menu and hours on Lou’s Drive-In’s Facebook.