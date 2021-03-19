Peoria fans celebrate the start of March Madness basketball tournament

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Anxious sports fans are flocking to local sports bars in anticipation of March Madness games Friday, March 19.

Some bar-goers made their way to Peoria’s Bullpen Bar & Grill Friday for the start of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Many had their eyes glued to the screens, happy to be back on the bar stools with wings, beer, and cheering for their teams with friends.

Fans who came out said after a year of COVID-19 restrictions, being back in the bar to watch a basketball game felt like a step towards normalcy.

“It’s great being out here with everybody,” Ron Vorrath said. “Cheering on the Illini, it’s just a great feeling there.”

Some fans like Sean Matheson and his daughter Becca said this is the right way to watch sports.

“We could have watched this [game] at home,” Matheson said. “But the idea to go out and just hear other people cheer and yell, that’s what makes basketball and any other sport great.”

The atmosphere was electric with fans of all ages, rooting for their favorite team, back together for Friday’s tournament.

“It’s been a long time,” Cordell Johnson said. “To be out here and to have a good time with friends, family and to just be out here in this atmosphere is nice.”

It’s a feeling some said they felt like they were robbed of during last year’s state shutdown. Fans said when the bars closed their doors, they were forced to find other ways to watch the games.

“We spent a lot of time at friends’ houses, social distancing in driveways,” Vorrath said. “You know so it’s nice to get back out a be around a lot of people. It just makes a world of difference.”

The bar’s staff also said it felt great to welcome the fans back and make up for revenue lost in 2020.

“It feels normal again,” Jon Lowry, marketing director at Landmark Recreation, said. “We got sports on TV, the wings are going, the pizza’s good. We’re just excited to have everyone back enjoying themselves.”

Other fans said the pandemic ended up putting their sports craze on pause and this season is marking their return back to the games.

“This is probably the first set of sports that I’ve sat down and watched since this COVID stuff started,” Johnson said.

But now they said it’s back to business and pulling for the teams they’re backing with full force.

“Hopefully a blow out and the start of four or five more wins for the Illini,” Matheson said.