PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — People are getting into the holiday spirit as Christmas is right around the corner.

Brian and AJ Yarbrough joined WMBD This Morning & Good Day Central Illinois Friday to tell viewers about their upcoming toy drive.

You can drop of toys at A Sharp Effect Salon at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, Boost Mobile on Gale, Halliday McCall Law Offices, and the Peoria Police Station lobby.

To get involved, email santashelperpeoria23@gmail.com. They are accepting new and unwrapped presents.