Peoria Fashion Week is coming up to help showcase the diversity of various cultures that are right here in Central Illinois. Fashion Week is kicking off Saturday, April 1st with a Spring Runway Mixer pre-show at the Northwoods Mall from 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM.



From April 13th until April 15th will kick off a three-day event full of guests well-versed in the world of fashion, musical acts, and more.



Check our interview with the event organizer, Chanel Hargrave-Murry, to see what you can expect from the events. You can also check out their website here.



