Peoria Federation of Teachers demands answers from District 150

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday, marked the last open session Peoria Public Schools board meeting before the school year starts.

PPS is standing by the hybrid learning model. Starting Aug. 19, (A) students will head back to the classrooms. (B) students will have in-person instruction the following day.

The Peoria Federation of Teachers Union asked the board for clarity on the school return-to-school plan. The group said they are worried about their own safety.

Union members addressed the school board Monday night seeking answers to lingering questions.

The union told WMBD they sent four pages of questions to board members and a request for more information regarding a retreat plan, used if COVID-19 begins to spread in schools. Union members said they want this information in writing.

Katy Endress with the Peoria County Health Department said if students do test positive for the virus, that does not mean all students must be sent home. Endress said the department will work closely with the instructor to identify which students were within six feet and begin contact tracing.

School leaders said approximately 12,000 students were expected to register for school this year. So far, 5,700 have registered. The board wants to remind families that you can still register for virtual learning.