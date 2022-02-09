PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday to adopt a new modified calendar. The Peoria Federation of Teachers (PFT) addressed the change at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Previously, the union was surveyed on the proposed balanced calendar, and the results came back almost 50/50. Leaders said they decided to stay out of the matter since members were divided and let them speak for themselves.

When the modified calendar was put on the table, however, union members were surveyed again. About 700 of the 900 union members participated, with 68% opposed to the modified calendar.

Despite how union members feel about the change, they are now working to identify what issues need to be addressed before the next school year.

“There are so many moving parts, and so many issues that are going to have to be addressed because of the change in the calendar,” Jeff Adkins-Dutro, President of PFT, said. “We’re going to have to set up a database to collect information, and then we’re going to have to bargain those issues with the district. So we’re thinking that process is probably going to take from now until the end of the school year.”

He said the bargaining process shouldn’t be too challenging for the union.

“I think the district really wants the calendar to go, so I don’t think they’re going to put up resistance to us bargaining the impact of the calendar,” Adkins-Dutro said. “I do expect that to go well, but I do expect it to take a very long time.”

Adkins-Dutro said at the next union meeting, a representative from Harrison school to answer questions about the pilot program of the modified calendar.