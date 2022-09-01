PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public School teachers union has voted to authorize a strike Thursday.

The Peoria Public Schools Teachers Union gathered at Woodruff High School to vote on whether they can authorize a strike. As of 6:23 p.m., the votes were 736 for and 7 against. The union has 850 members.

Voting closed at 6:30 p.m.

This vote will just authorize the union to give the school district a ten-day notice to strike if they need to. By law, a strike cannot occur until at least the middle of the first week in October.

This vote does not guarantee a strike will occur, and the president of the teachers union said they would like to work to avoid a strike.

The next federal mediation meeting will take place on Sept. 7.