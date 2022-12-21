PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man was sentenced on Dec. 20th to 30 months imprisonment for possession of a firearm while a felon.

According to a USDOJ press release, 22-year-old Anthony Morris was arrested in May when police located a Honda Fit that had been reported stolen. Police conducting surveillance saw Morris enter the seat. After converging on the vehicle, a firearm tucked between Morris’ leg and center console was in plain sight. The .380 caliber pistol was loaded and had been reported stolen.

Morris pleaded guilty in August. After release he will have to serve three years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Peoria Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald L. Hanna represented the government in the prosecution.