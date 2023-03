PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A fight on the 3000 block of N. Sterling on Sunday night led to one male shooting another.

According to a Peoria Police Department press release, both males had fled before police arrived on the scene.

Investigation officers were sent to a local hospital in search of an adult male with a gunshot wound in a private vehicle.

The incident is currently under investigation. There is no suspect information.

