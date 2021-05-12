Peoria firefighters respond to fire on Butler St.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters responded to a house fire near Butler and Shelly St. Wednesday.

According to Battalion Chief Michael Hughes, the fire was reported by a passerby around 6:52 p.m. Upon arrival, much of the back of the vacant house was fully engulfed in flames.

Hughes said the fire was fully under control within 20 minutes.

There are no known injuries at this time, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is available.