PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Whatever killed the dinosaurs didn’t finish the job. Jurassic Quest will be making a stop in Peoria.

A Jurassic Quest news release states that the interactive show with real-life, moving dinosaurs at the Peoria Civic Center will be from Nov. 10 through Nov. 12.

Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth millions of years ago. Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America. Jurassic Quest News Release

In addition to live dinosaurs, there will be themed rides, interactive activities including a fossil dig, and a “Triceratots” soft play area for the smaller paleontologists.

Dinosaur trainers will be on hand for creature handling while teaching patrons about the science behind the roaring beasts.

Tickets can be purchased here.