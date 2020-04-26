Peoria fine dining restaurant offers frozen meals amid pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–A local restaurant is making sure you stay connected to their food even during the quarantine.

Connected Peoria is operating as a market during the COVID-19 pandemic and offering people a chance to enjoy Connected’s meal from the comfort of their own homes.

Since diners cant dine-in, the restaurant is making fine dining frozen meals guests would usually eat in person.

Each meal is oven-ready and comes with bread, and eggplant spread. Desserts and some other side items are also available for purchase.

“It comes with a sheet and it’ll have instructions on how to cook everything–how long, what temperature. We actually provide foil to go over the plastic top you take off, foil it, put it in the oven for whatever time and it comes out perfect,” said waiter at Connected, Ryan Murphy.

A full menu of available frozen dinners can be found on their website here.