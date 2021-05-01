Peoria Fire and Paramedics rescue driver that was trapped in his vehicle

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters and Paramedics worked to free a driver who was trapped in their vehicle after a crash Saturday.

According to a Peoria Fire press release, emergency crews arrived at the scene around 1:26 p.m. to find a car that crashed into a creek retaining wall in a 30-40 foot ravine near N. Dries Lane.

The driver of the vehicle was suffering from a medical emergency in the vehicle when crews arrived at the scene.

Peoria fire crews stabilized the vehicle and additional crews immediately rendered advanced medical treatment. Crews used ropes and a stokes basket to remove the driver from the vehicle and bring him up the ravine.

Once out of the ravine the driver was transported to a local hospital, the driver’s condition is currently unknown.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News