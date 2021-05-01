Peoria Fire and Paramedics rescue driver that was trapped in his vehicle

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters and Paramedics worked to free a driver who was trapped in their vehicle after a crash Saturday.

According to a Peoria Fire press release, emergency crews arrived at the scene around 1:26 p.m. to find a car that crashed into a creek retaining wall in a 30-40 foot ravine near N. Dries Lane.

The driver of the vehicle was suffering from a medical emergency in the vehicle when crews arrived at the scene.

Peoria fire crews stabilized the vehicle and additional crews immediately rendered advanced medical treatment. Crews used ropes and a stokes basket to remove the driver from the vehicle and bring him up the ravine.

Once out of the ravine the driver was transported to a local hospital, the driver’s condition is currently unknown.