PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire and Rescue are investigating a fire that started in a single-story home overnight.

At around 12:43 a.m., fire crews reported they arrived at 1203 S Blaine St. and found a single bedroom with fire and smoke. Firefighters said they were able to put the fire out and minimize damage in less than 10 minutes.

According to the fire department, there were two people home and they did not have to be displaced. No inquires were reported.