Peoria Fire Chief Jim Bachman to retire after more than 25 years of service

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After nearly three decades with the Peoria Fire Department, Chief Jim Bachman will be retiring.

The news was confirmed by Assistant Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger and Peoria Firefighters Local 50 Union President Ryan Brady Wednesday morning.

Bachman began his career with the Peoria Fire Department in May 1994. He was named chief in May 2021 after previous Chief Tony Ardis retired after 27 years with the department.

A graduate of Northern Illinois University, he also holds an Associate Degree in Fire Science from John Wood Community College, according to the city website.

At this time, there is no official end date for Bachman.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.