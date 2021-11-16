Peoria Fire Chief says Glen Oak Towers progressing following early November fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – After a fire earlier this month, the recovery process continues at Glen Oak Towers in downtown Peoria.

The early November fire left seven hospitalized, with three in critical condition. Investigators with the Peoria Fire Department ruled the cause as accidental.

Tuesday, Peoria Fire Chief Jim Bachman credited the property’s management for getting rid of some of the smoke and soot that was present.

He added that the building’s elevators are now working, and the sprinkler and alarm system are fully functional.

Bachman did not provide an update on any victims but said he’s thankful the outcome of the situation wasn’t much worst.

“It was a difficult situation, 160 something residents, we all know those can go south real fast and we’re grateful that the outcome was as good as it was,” Bachman said.

Temporary housing was provided to approximately 40 residents immediately following the fire.