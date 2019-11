Peoria fire chief to retire, assistant chief to take over

PEORIA, Ill. — After two years of leading Peoria’s Fire Department, Chief Ed Olehy is retiring.

Olehy was promoted from assistant chief to chief in February 2018, when Chief Chuck Lauss announced he was leaving the department. He’s served Peoria Fire for more than 30 years.

An email to city leaders Thursday announced Olehy’s last day would be November 29. Assistant Chief Tony Ardis will take over the position starting November 30.

Ardis, brother of Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis, has been with the department for 25 years. He served as Division Chief of Operations before becoming Assistant Chief last year.