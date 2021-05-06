Peoria Fire Chief Tony Ardis announces retirement, Bachman to fill his role

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department Chief Anthony “Tony” Ardis announced he will be retiring this month.

Chief Ardis joined the Fire Department in 1994, previously serving as the Assistant Chief and the Division Chief of Operations. Chief Ardis has also held several positions of leadership within Firefighters Local 50.

He assumed the position of Fire Chief on Nov. 30, 2019, and his last day will be May 14.

Assistant Chief James Bachman has been named the new Chief of the Peoria Fire Department by City Manager Patrick Urich.

Currently the Assistant Chief, Bachman began his career with the Peoria Fire Department on May 9, 1994. He has served the community as a Firefighter, Engineer, Captain, Battalion Chief and Division Chief of Operations.

A graduate of Northern Illinois University, he holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. He also attended ICC and received his Associate Degree in Business Administration and received an Associate Degree in Fire Science from John Wood Community College. He and Joan, his wife of 25 years, have three children.