Peoria fire crews battle difficult house fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire crews battled a difficult house fire Wednesday night in Peoria, taking around 45 minutes to get under control.

Around 11:15 p.m. Peoria firefighter/paramedics responded to a possible house fire on NE Madison Avenue near Wayne Street.

Crews found thick black smoke coming from a three story home when they arrived.

When crews entered the home, heavy fire was found in the basement. After attempts to put out the fire, the firefighters had to exit the home due to the volume of the fire. Crews had a difficult time containing the fire just to the basement.

An exterior attack was done on the home to help knock down some of the fire so crews could go back inside the home.

Several fire crews assisted on the scene, the home is estimated to be around 5,000 square feet.

No one was found inside the home. A fire investigator was called to the scene, and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

The fire was under control in 45 minutes, but crews remained on scene for several hours to extinguish hot spots in the structure.