PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — A building on W. Krause Avenue has been deemed a total loss after a Thursday morning fire swept through it.

Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman said just after 6:30 a.m., crews arrived at the one-and-a-half-story house at 3002 W. Krause Ave., just blocks from Harrison Primary School. They found heavy smoke and fire on the second floor.

Neighbors told firefighters people were possibly inside the building, and when fire crews advanced a hose line inside with a search crew, they found no one in the building.

Crews spent 15 minutes trying to fight the fire to no avail, eventually exiting the building. They then set up multiple defensive hose lines outside the house.

As the fire died down, crews reentered the building to extinguish the remaining hotspots.

The cause of the fire has not been discovered at this time. Fire crews reported no injuries to firefighters and civilians.

By 8:30, a.m., fire crews cleared the scene. Kuhlman reported an estimated $65,000 in damage.