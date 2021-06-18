Peoria fire crews help entrapped occupants out of vehicle Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a vehicle rollover with entrapped occupants near Washington and Darst St. Friday.

According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman, first responders arrived to find the single-vehicle rollover with two occupants at approximately 9:35 a.m.

The vehicle came to rest on the driver’s side of the car, so fire crews used stabilization equipment to keep the car still, then used extrication equipment to cut the roof of the vehicle and remove the occupants.

The Occupants were removed from the vehicle within nine minutes of arrival. Both occupants were sent to a local hospital, and their condition is currently unknown.

Peoria Police were on scene to assist with traffic and will be investigating the cause of the rollover.