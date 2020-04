PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Rick Morgan said a fire broke out at 1615 N. Great Oak Rd. at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Morgan said when crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the two-story home. Crews were able to get the fire under control in 20 minutes.

Morgan said no one was in the home at the time and no firefighters or civilians were injured.

The cost of the damage is estimated at $25,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.