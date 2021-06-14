Peoria fire crews respond to multiple garage fires overnight

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two garage fires kept the Peoria Fire Department busy Sunday night into early Monday morning.

First, crews were called to W. Antionette St. near S. Madison Park Terrace around 11:00 p.m. Sunday for a garage fire. The garage was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was knocked down and no one was hurt. Damages estimate to be about $25,000.

Battalion Chief Steve Rada said the garage is a total loss.

The fire department was called back to the same neighborhood for a second garage fire, at 3:00 a.m. Monday.

Once again, crews arrived to find a garage covered in flames, fighting to knock it down.

First responders on scene were able to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby home, but a separate garage was damaged.

The second garage is also a total loss with damages around $25,000.

A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of both fires.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News