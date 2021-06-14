Peoria fire crews respond to multiple garage fires overnight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two garage fires kept the Peoria Fire Department busy Sunday night into early Monday morning.

First, crews were called to W. Antionette St. near S. Madison Park Terrace around 11:00 p.m. Sunday for a garage fire. The garage was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was knocked down and no one was hurt. Damages estimate to be about $25,000.

Battalion Chief Steve Rada said the garage is a total loss.

The fire department was called back to the same neighborhood for a second garage fire, at 3:00 a.m. Monday.

Once again, crews arrived to find a garage covered in flames, fighting to knock it down.

First responders on scene were able to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby home, but a separate garage was damaged.

The second garage is also a total loss with damages around $25,000.

A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of both fires.