Early morning dryer fire displaces a dozen Peoria residents

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department and Emergency Medical Paramedics responded to an overnight dryer fire on 2010 W. Millman St.

The fire was reported at 3:21 a.m. Sunday morning. It came from a laundry dryer in a bathroom on the main level of the one-and-a-half story home. As fire crews arrived, all 12 occupants of the home were already outside of the building which had dark smoke blowing out the front entrance.

Firefighter extinguished the source of the fire in under 15 minutes. Fire crews determined that the smoke ravaged the home and estimated about $6,000 in property damage. A fire investigator concluded the cause of the fire to be equipment failure. No one was injured at the scene of the fire. Authorities notified Red Cross to provide shelter for 8 children and 4 adults.

