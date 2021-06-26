Peoria fire crews tackle Saturday afternoon fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A small fire in a Peoria residential living room led to thousands of dollars in damage to the building Saturday.

At approximately 12:47 p.m., Peoria firefighters responded to a report of smoke in a building located at 5247 N. Big Hollow Road.

The first fire crew on the scene found the home full of smoke. The crew also found a small fire in the living room, which firefighters extinguished within two minutes.

Firefighters said smoke damaged the residence, and no one was home during the fire.

An investigation determined the cause of the fire to be accidental, though details on how the fire started have not been released.

The property was turned back over to the homeowner, who was securing his own shelter.

No injuries were reported. The estimated amount of damage is $8,000.