PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger announced that the Peoria Fire Department has been awarded the SAFER grant Wednesday.

According to Sollberger, the grant has been awarded for the hiring of new firefighters. Sollberger stated that this is great news for the department and the funding for the staffing of Engine 2.

“I will be tasked with going through the grant with a fine-tooth comb with Director Cratty and City Manager Urich, so we do not miss anything and follow all the rules and regulations associated with FEMA grant award,” Sollberger stated.

The grant awarded to the fire department was in excess of $4 million.