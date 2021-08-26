Peoria Fire Department called out to same location twice in less than 24 hours

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The same location in Peoria caught fire for the second time in less than 24 hours.

The Peoria Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of W. Merle Lane, near Dunkin’ Donuts on University Street, for a report of an apartment building on fire.

Drivers were requested to find an alternate path of travel as the department was on scene and working the fire.

The same location was aflame the night before when a lightning strike was reported. Upon arrival, crews found a high voltage power line arcing against a six-unit apartment at approximately 6:22 p.m.

Firefighters search and evacuated the structure, then called Ameren to help disconnect power to the building.

Before the power could be cut, fires started in the Attic and the back of the apartments.

A fire investigator was called to the scene and determined that the electrical fire caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damages.

Four of the apartment’s occupants that were displaced by the fire are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.