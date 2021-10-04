Peoria Fire Department determines arson cause of California Avenue fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department determined that arson was the cause of a fire at a house near California and Nebraska Avenue at 5:31 p.m. Monday.

According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire on the stairway going up into the home’s second floor, and in two bedrooms.

Fire crews advanced an attack hose line to quickly extinguish the fire. The incident was under control by 5:42 p.m. Fire crews remained on the scene to ventilate smoke, put out hot spots, and perform overhaul.

No residents were home at the time of the fire. A fire inspector called to investigate determined the cause to be arson. The fire caused an estimated $70,000 worth of damages.

The tenants of the home will be displaced due to the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time.