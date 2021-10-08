PPS students educated on the sounds of fire safety by the Peoria Fire Department

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Firefighters are encouraging their communities to “learn the sounds of fire safety”.

It’s part of National Fire Prevention Week, which continues through Oct. 9.

Throughout the week, Peoria firefighters have held presentations for Peoria Public Schools K-2 students.

Friday, the Peoria division chief of fire prevention Nate Rice spoke to children at Charter Oak Primary School. His main message was the importance of smoke detectors.

Rice says it’s vital that fire safety is ingrained in children at a young age

“Making a plan to get out, getting out of your house as soon as you hear those three beeps, what to do when the battery’s low in a smoke detector and the sound that’s going to make, and just having a plan of action when it’s necessary,” are what Rice said he told the students.

Rice said a smoke detector can be the difference in preventing fires, injuries, or death.

“Everybody needs to have a smoke detector in their home. We need to have it on every level of our home. Even they recommend today to even have it in bedrooms and the hallways outside of bedrooms and people need to know what to do. Smoke detectors save lives, there’s no doubt about it.,” Rice said.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends that smoke detectors are replaced every 10 years.

National Fire Prevention Week is honored the week of October 9th to remember the Great Chicago Fire. NFPA said more than 250 were killed in that incident.