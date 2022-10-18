PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A couple of good boys are joining the Peoria Fire Department to aid with arson investigations.

Two accelerant detection dogs were purchased using private donations from Blu Sky and Stanley Steemer. They will help arson investigators with fire investigations.

Each dog is assigned to an investigator, who will also take care of him.

Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said the concept is similar to the use of K9s by police departments. In fact, the dogs are coming from the same North Carolina farm used by the Peoria Police Department.

Sollberger said the dogs are a unique help that most fire departments don’t have.

“Their abilities to detect accelerants that are generally used for arson takes our ability, from an investigative standpoint, to a whole other level,” he said.

The dogs arrive on Nov. 1.