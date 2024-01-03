PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- The annual Keep the Wreath Red campaign has ended for 2023. Running through the month of December, the Peoria Fire Department reports significantly fewer fires than 2022.

Keep the Wreath Red is an annual fire prevention campaign promoting fire safety. Each wreath on every fire department in Peoria is adorned with 25 red lights. For every fire with monetary damage, a red light is replaced with a white one.

In 2022, 19 red lights were replaced with white ones. In 2023, only 10 red lights were replaced with white ones.

Division Chief of Fire Prevention, Nate Rice, said that a majority of those fires were cooking-related, however, three were due to arson. “It is something that we wish to address, and we will in that aspect.”

The Peoria Fire Department is working with the American Red Cross on their next campaign, known as their Smoke Detector Program.

“We definitely are looking to do more things, get out in some neighborhoods, really promote our smoke alarm program,” said Rice. “We have a smoke alarm program, we work with the American Red Cross on the smoke alarm program. We know that working smoke alarms save lives.”

Every household in Peoria gets a fire alarm if you visit their website here.