PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As the month of December draws to a close, so is the Peoria Fire Department’s annual “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign.

The campaign lasts the entire month of December and tracks the number of damaging fires over the course of the month. There are 25 light bulbs on the wreath, which stands at the fire station at 505 NE Monroe St.

For each fire, a single light bulb changes its color from red to white. The goal is to keep as many bulbs red as possible.

The department’s division chief of fire prevention, Nate Rice, was able to give an update on the campaign. So far, there are 9 white light bulbs on the wreath, which he says is outpacing last year’s total mark of 19. He said the campaign’s goal is to promote fire safety.

“Our goal every year is to keep the wreath red, just as the campaign says. We strive to do that through multiple efforts, in educating the public and pushing safety measures, and what to do in your homes during this time of the season,” he said.

Rice said that extension cord fires and cooking fires are among the most common fires during the holiday season. He said that being aware while cooking and making sure extension cords aren’t frayed or damaged is paramount. Overloading circuits is also important.

The department has been involved in the campaign since 1995.