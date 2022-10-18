PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters remembered those who gave the ultimate sacrifice during the annual Firefighters’ Memorial outside City Hall on Tuesday.

Firefighters marched up Fulton St., then read the names of the fallen and rang a bell in their honor.

Tom Stimeling, fire captain and honor guard commander with Peoria Fire Department, said the Peoria Fire Department was founded in 1875 and is rooted in tradition.

“This is one of those traditions we never want to get rid of. Remembering those that have paved the path for us… There’s nothing more important than remembering the firefighters that came before us,” said Stimeling.

Stimeling said reading the names of the fallen is one of the most important traditions.

“The fact that it could be anyone of us that lays their life upon the line, to understand we had people that did serve and give the ultimate sacrifice, is probably one of the most important things we do in the fire service,” he said.

Stimeling said fire service is a brotherhood.

“The moment you meet your crew… You have this immediate comradery that you’ve built. We’ve all been through the same things, seen the same things, endured things that the average person just can’t quite comprehend. Just to understand that we come together every year to remember, sit back and share stories is something really amazing,” he said.

The Firefighter Memorial takes place every third Tuesday of October.