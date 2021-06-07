Peoria Fire Department holds badge pinning ceremony Monday

PEORIA, Ill, (WMBD) — After a recent round of retirements, many of Peoria’s top firefighters were promoted to fill those newly vacated roles.

Monday, they were honored with a badge pinning ceremony.

City Manager Patrick Urich began the ceremony by pinning the badge to the new Fire Chief Jim Bachman.

The new chief then pinned others that moved up in the department including the new assistant fire chief Shawn Sollberger, a third-generation firefighter.

“My grandpa was a fire chief, [and] my father just retired a few years back as a battalion chief,” he said. “So, it really hits home for me just following in their footsteps.”

Rick Morgan, Lore Baxter, and Scott Strum also had their badges pinned in the ceremony.