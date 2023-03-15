PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire that occurred near Gift Avenue and Broadway Street Wednesday.

According to a Peoria fire press release, fire crews responded to the incident at approximately 2:17 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews encountered heavy smoke and fire from the back of the home.

Firefighters located the fire coming from the kitchen area of the home. Two attack lines were used to bring the fire completely under control.

Two residents were located outside the home at the time of the fire. One person was treated on the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.