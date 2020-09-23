Peoria Fire Department investigating W. Nowland Fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of smoke on the 800 block of W. Nowland Tuesday.

According to Battalion Chief Stephen Rada, crews found a truck completely engulfed in flames in the ally way when they arrived on the scene at 7:30 p.m. with a nearby garage beginning to catch fire.

The fire was extinguished at 7:45 p.m. with damages totaling about $10,000.

No injuries were reported at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

