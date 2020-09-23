Peoria Fire Department investigating W. Nowland Fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of smoke on the 800 block of W. Nowland Tuesday.

According to Battalion Chief Stephen Rada, crews found a truck completely engulfed in flames in the ally way when they arrived on the scene at 7:30 p.m. with a nearby garage beginning to catch fire.

The fire was extinguished at 7:45 p.m. with damages totaling about $10,000.

No injuries were reported at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News