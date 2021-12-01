Peoria Fire Department kicks off ‘Keep the Wreaths Red’ campaign

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department on Wednesday launched their annual campaign, Keep the Wreath Red, to serve as visual reminders of the dangers of holiday-related fires.

Through the end of the year, each of Peoria’s 12 fire stations are adorned with a holiday wreath illuminated with red bulbs. For every structure fire that occurs during the month of December, a red bulb will be replaced with a white one.

Nate Rice, division chief of fire prevention at Peoria Fire Department, said the wreath represents more than holiday décor.

“Our hope at the Peoria Fire Department is that this wreath serves as a reminder to the citizens of Peoria to practice fire safety in their homes and businesses,” said Rice. “As you drive by a fire station and see these wreaths, let it be a reminder to keep your home and businesses fire safe.”

To prevent fires, Rice said to water the Christmas tree properly, unplug lights when away or sleeping, and keep open candles and flames away from trees.

Rice said more than 50% of fires are related to cooking. He said there is an uptick of fires during the holiday season, especially on Thanksgiving, when the risk increases by two to three-fold.

During the 2020 Keep the Wreath Red campaign, there were 16 fire-related incidents resulting in six injuries and more than $368,750 in estimated damages.

The city of Peoria has been observing the program since 1995.

Peoria Fire Chief Bachman discussed the campaign during an interview on WMBD News at 4 Wednesday.